Kellyanne Conway Cites Nonexistent Terror Attack to Defend...
It's definitely not an alternative fact that Presidential Advisor Kellyanne Conway's skill at coining a phrase is matched only by her skill at employing the concept embodied by the phrase. She proved as much tonight during an appearance on "Hardball with Chris Matthews", when she demonstrated just what "alternative facts" really are.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Bowling Green Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gondolier of BG
|1 min
|Dennis Towe
|11
|Bowling Green Massacre
|7 min
|BG Proud
|2
|Keepitreal
|46 min
|what
|2
|Xzavion Beason
|1 hr
|BLM
|59
|Curtis Maxell and Shawn Webb
|1 hr
|BG sucks
|3
|Beware of Kytowman/fireman on dating site
|2 hr
|Omg
|3
|What freaks is up in bg at 3
|4 hr
|Haaaaaaaa
|6
|Pub by Novo lol
|17 hr
|Chad
|50
Find what you want!
Search Bowling Green Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC