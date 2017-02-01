Kellyanne Conway Cites Nonexistent Te...

Kellyanne Conway Cites Nonexistent Terror Attack to Defend...

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

It's definitely not an alternative fact that Presidential Advisor Kellyanne Conway's skill at coining a phrase is matched only by her skill at employing the concept embodied by the phrase. She proved as much tonight during an appearance on "Hardball with Chris Matthews", when she demonstrated just what "alternative facts" really are.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bowling Green Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gondolier of BG 1 min Dennis Towe 11
Bowling Green Massacre 7 min BG Proud 2
Keepitreal 46 min what 2
Xzavion Beason 1 hr BLM 59
Curtis Maxell and Shawn Webb 1 hr BG sucks 3
Beware of Kytowman/fireman on dating site 2 hr Omg 3
What freaks is up in bg at 3 4 hr Haaaaaaaa 6
Pub by Novo lol 17 hr Chad 50
See all Bowling Green Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bowling Green Forum Now

Bowling Green Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bowling Green Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. American Idol
  3. NASA
  4. Gunman
  5. Fort Hood
 

Bowling Green, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,733 • Total comments across all topics: 278,515,340

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC