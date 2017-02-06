Kellyanne Conway Also Cited 'Bowling ...

Kellyanne Conway Also Cited 'Bowling Green Massacre' Four Days Before MSNBC Interview

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Mediaite.com

Conway told MSNBC's Chris Matthews that the Obama administration also had to freeze immigration from certain countries following the "Bowling Green massacre." There was no such massacre.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mediaite.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bowling Green Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
DUI - how to make it go away 18 min barack 3
the rich gets posts removed like Indian Hills c... 18 min barack 4
Gondolier of BG 19 min barack 31
Warren Co Schools (Apr '15) 23 min wku 270
sun products 25 min Sun Employee 43
News Sex Offender Roundup in Warren County (May '15) 27 min Old skool 7
Jessica Wells...anybody? (Dec '15) 39 min Just_Curious_Too 19
Bowling Green Massacre 3 hr fuktup 64
See all Bowling Green Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bowling Green Forum Now

Bowling Green Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bowling Green Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
 

Bowling Green, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,165 • Total comments across all topics: 278,617,023

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC