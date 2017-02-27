February 2017 likely to be warmest on...

February 2017 likely to be warmest on record in KY

Read more: Columbia Magazine

February 2017 likely to be warmest on record in KY Bowling Green, KY - Following consecutive cold and snowy winters, the warm and dry winter of 2016-17 will rank as one of the warmest on record in Kentucky, according to state climatologist Stuart Foster. "February is likely to go down as the warmest on record, breaking a record set in 1932," said Dr. Foster, director of the Kentucky Climate Center and the Kentucky Mesonet at WKU.

