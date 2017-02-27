February 2017 likely to be warmest on record in KY
February 2017 likely to be warmest on record in KY Bowling Green, KY - Following consecutive cold and snowy winters, the warm and dry winter of 2016-17 will rank as one of the warmest on record in Kentucky, according to state climatologist Stuart Foster. "February is likely to go down as the warmest on record, breaking a record set in 1932," said Dr. Foster, director of the Kentucky Climate Center and the Kentucky Mesonet at WKU.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Bowling Green Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Retarded Neighbor's
|6 min
|CamGirls
|17
|Chris Allens new sofa
|12 min
|Fox and Farts
|11
|The Drexel Family breakdown
|21 min
|Dr Rosetti
|1
|Ashton gross in Warren county
|35 min
|realfriend
|10
|Greenweed
|39 min
|Crazy
|1
|Free as a Bird
|46 min
|Curious
|2
|A & G Tree Service thief! (Mar '11)
|1 hr
|lies
|49
Find what you want!
Search Bowling Green Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC