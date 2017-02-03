Fancy Farm man charged with murder in deadly DUI crash
According to the sheriff's department, Patrick Wilson, 50, of Fancy Farm was driving on KY 339 when he failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into a vehicle driven by Larry Wiggins of Mayfield. A blood test revealed Wilson's blood alcohol concentration was .230 at the time of the crash, which is just under three times the legal limit.
|
