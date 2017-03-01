Facts be damned

Facts be damned

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 27 Read more: Rediff.com

'Politicians have always dealt in lies and propaganda.' 'But the scale of the propaganda and the impunity with which it is being unleashed now is stunning,' says Shuma Raha.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rediff.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bowling Green Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Raffertys employees in 2006 (Jan '13) 17 min ronnie 2
Who turned in Megan Smith??? (Aug '15) 19 min Sims 52
Mike Thomas 23 min wonder 4
I 65 Traffic and Truckers (Jul '16) 24 min Jeff 18
Clark Beverage group employment 28 min Micah 3
The Drexel Family breakdown 31 min David Young 12
Beautiful day 53 min Tty 3
See all Bowling Green Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bowling Green Forum Now

Bowling Green Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bowling Green Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Space Station
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
 

Bowling Green, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,285 • Total comments across all topics: 279,278,555

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC