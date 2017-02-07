Fact check: Trump says terror attacks go unreported but where is the evidence?
It's gotten to a point where it's not even being reported. "And in many cases the very, very dishonest press doesn't want to report it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bowling Green Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DUI - how to make it go away
|32 min
|Trained
|4
|Bobbie
|1 hr
|Richard
|13
|Post Office
|1 hr
|Booger
|1
|sun products
|2 hr
|Sun Employee
|50
|Top Hat Gentleman's Club (Oct '14)
|4 hr
|Snort
|22
|Bowling Green is failing....
|4 hr
|Truth
|1
|Rich
|5 hr
|Derek
|3
|Gondolier of BG
|17 hr
|barack
|31
|Bowling Green Massacre
|20 hr
|fuktup
|64
Find what you want!
Search Bowling Green Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC