E-cigarette use more widespread in Ke...

E-cigarette use more widespread in Kentucky than nationwide

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: West Kentucky News

By Jackson French Bowling Green Daily News-via Kentucky Press News Service The rate of occurrences in which young adults have tried e-cigarettes in Kentucky is far outpacing the nationwide rate. According to a news release from Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky, 40 percent of Kentucky adults ages 18 to 45 have tried an e-cigarette versus 12.6 percent of adults nationwide in 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Kentucky News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bowling Green Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gondolier of BG 3 min justplainbubba 8
single older woman (cougars, milfs, grannies) 6 min young cutter 1
Threesome 16 min Pot meets Kettle 13
Xzavion Beason 21 min Its 53
Dakota ferrill 1 hr true 10
Magna 1st shift 1 hr Lollipop 6
Add a word, Drop a word. (Jul '12) 1 hr alice in chains 5,702
Pub by Novo lol 8 hr Chad 50
See all Bowling Green Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bowling Green Forum Now

Bowling Green Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bowling Green Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Bowling Green, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,589 • Total comments across all topics: 278,506,251

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC