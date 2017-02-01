E-cigarette use more widespread in Kentucky than nationwide
By Jackson French Bowling Green Daily News-via Kentucky Press News Service The rate of occurrences in which young adults have tried e-cigarettes in Kentucky is far outpacing the nationwide rate. According to a news release from Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky, 40 percent of Kentucky adults ages 18 to 45 have tried an e-cigarette versus 12.6 percent of adults nationwide in 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Kentucky News.
Add your comments below
Bowling Green Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gondolier of BG
|3 min
|justplainbubba
|8
|single older woman (cougars, milfs, grannies)
|6 min
|young cutter
|1
|Threesome
|16 min
|Pot meets Kettle
|13
|Xzavion Beason
|21 min
|Its
|53
|Dakota ferrill
|1 hr
|true
|10
|Magna 1st shift
|1 hr
|Lollipop
|6
|Add a word, Drop a word. (Jul '12)
|1 hr
|alice in chains
|5,702
|Pub by Novo lol
|8 hr
|Chad
|50
Find what you want!
Search Bowling Green Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC