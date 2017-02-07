Conway's Bowling Green Massacre Claim Wasn't An "Honest Mistake"; It's Part Of A Pattern
It turns out senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway didn't misspeak only one time when she referenced a fictional "massacre" that unfolded in Bowling Green, KY, at the hands of two Iraqi-born men in 2011. She actually told that tall tale in at least three interviews in recent weeks, attempting to defend President Donald Trump's ban on travel for visitors from seven Muslim-majority countries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Media Matters for America.
Add your comments below
Bowling Green Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Darko dukic and tiffany wilder
|16 min
|GROW UP ALREADY
|2
|Pub by Novo lol
|49 min
|USS LIBERTY
|57
|blacks are the downfall of the world ....
|52 min
|LORD BALFOUR
|6
|Feudalistic Bankster Serfdom
|57 min
|CORP CRIME REPORT
|3
|Medical Center ER (Sep '13)
|1 hr
|Yep
|55
|Black man at Kmart over the years
|2 hr
|grand daughter
|16
|anyone know sara skinner
|5 hr
|think shes hot
|1
|the rich gets posts removed like Indian Hills c...
|10 hr
|Member
|29
Find what you want!
Search Bowling Green Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC