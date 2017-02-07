Conway's Bowling Green Massacre Claim Wasn't An "Honest Mistake"; It's Part Of A Pattern

It turns out senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway didn't misspeak only one time when she referenced a fictional "massacre" that unfolded in Bowling Green, KY, at the hands of two Iraqi-born men in 2011. She actually told that tall tale in at least three interviews in recent weeks, attempting to defend President Donald Trump's ban on travel for visitors from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Media Matters for America.