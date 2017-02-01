Conway makes up 'Bowling Green massacre' to defend Trump's ban
Kellyanne Conway, a senior counselor to President Trump, appeared to concoct a fake "massacre" while justifying Trump's controversial executive order on immigration during a Thursday night interview. "I bet it's brand new information to people that President Obama had a six-month ban on the Iraqi refugee program after two Iraqis came here to this country, were radicalized and they were the masterminds behind the Bowling Green massacre," Conway told MSNBC's Chris Matthews .
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
Bowling Green Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keepitreal
|1 hr
|Keepitreal
|4
|House that use to be on scottsville rd next to...
|1 hr
|Deez
|2
|Xzavion Beason
|1 hr
|Bre
|60
|Kelly Anne Conway needs to come to Bowling Green
|1 hr
|BG Proud
|2
|Bowling Green Massacre
|1 hr
|Ugh
|5
|Gondolier of BG
|1 hr
|STFU
|12
|Forein chic pumpin gas at speedway
|1 hr
|welllll
|7
|Pub by Novo lol
|19 hr
|Chad
|50
Find what you want!
Search Bowling Green Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC