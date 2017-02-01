Conway makes up 'Bowling Green massac...

Conway makes up 'Bowling Green massacre' to defend Trump's ban

2017-02-01

Kellyanne Conway, a senior counselor to President Trump, appeared to concoct a fake "massacre" while justifying Trump's controversial executive order on immigration during a Thursday night interview. "I bet it's brand new information to people that President Obama had a six-month ban on the Iraqi refugee program after two Iraqis came here to this country, were radicalized and they were the masterminds behind the Bowling Green massacre," Conway told MSNBC's Chris Matthews .

