Coast to Coast, Tens of Thousands Protest Against Trump

Tens of thousands of people from coast to coast poured into the streets for anti-Trump protests throughout the weekend, demonstrating their opposition to everything from Trump's Muslim ban and his Cabinet nominations to the multiple lies issued by the White House and top Trump officials last week. On Friday night in New York City, protesters gathered for a mock vigil criticizing counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway for having attempted to justify President Trump's Muslim ban by citing a terrorist attack in Bowling Green, Kentucky, that never happened.

