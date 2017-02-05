CNN Slams Conway 'Lie,' Fails to Retr...

CNN Slams Conway 'Lie,' Fails to Retract Muslim Ban Death Hoax

On Friday's CNN Newsroom with Carol Costello , on her final day doing the show, host Costello charged that Kellyanne Conway was telling a "lie" when the Donald Trump advisor initially mis-stated on the day before that a terrorist attack had occurred in Bowling Green, Kentucky, several years ago. But Costello's CNN show has so far not corrected CNN political commentator Errol Louis's debunked assertion from a couple of days earlier that President Trump's recent travel ban had resulted in an Iraqi woman dying while waiting to come to the U.S. for medical treatment.

