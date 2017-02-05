CNN Slams Conway 'Lie,' Fails to Retract Muslim Ban Death Hoax
On Friday's CNN Newsroom with Carol Costello , on her final day doing the show, host Costello charged that Kellyanne Conway was telling a "lie" when the Donald Trump advisor initially mis-stated on the day before that a terrorist attack had occurred in Bowling Green, Kentucky, several years ago. But Costello's CNN show has so far not corrected CNN political commentator Errol Louis's debunked assertion from a couple of days earlier that President Trump's recent travel ban had resulted in an Iraqi woman dying while waiting to come to the U.S. for medical treatment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsBusters.org.
Add your comments below
Bowling Green Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trying to find old friend
|16 min
|Ole school employee
|1
|neighborly lust
|21 min
|gradstudent0418
|11
|the rich gets posts removed like Indian Hills c...
|53 min
|Gary
|3
|Bowling Green Massacre
|58 min
|pfffffttt
|61
|Kristin Miller good in bed?
|1 hr
|Chris
|19
|Dillon Kirby
|2 hr
|Betya
|4
|Patriots or Falcons?
|2 hr
|Super Bowl
|14
|Gondolier of BG
|13 hr
|amishmafia
|29
Find what you want!
Search Bowling Green Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC