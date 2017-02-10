Capitol Report: Trump voters agree 'Bowling Green Massacre' supports travel ban, poll finds
So it maybe shouldn't be shocking that PPP asked 712 registered voters this question: "Do you agree or disagree with the following statement: 'The Bowling Green massacre shows why we need Donald Trump's executive order on immigration?' " The Bowling Green Massacre, in case you're not familiar, was an outrage that White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway invented to explain support for the executive order signed by the president barring refugees from seven mostly Muslim countries. Though she referenced the "event" in multiple interviews, Conway subsequently said she actually meant the arrest of two Iraqis in Bowling Green, Ky., who had attacked U.S. soldiers in their home country.
