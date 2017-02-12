Can Kellyanne Conway be redeemed?

If Sean Spicer is the official voice of the the Trump White House, senior adviser Kellyanne Conway is the unofficial face. But as Kellyanne Conway promotes Ivanka Trump merchandise, or makes up a massacre in Bowling Green, Kentucky - perhaps one of her " alternative facts "- she's running the risk of hurting her credibility.

