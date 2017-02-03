Callaway 'AeroWagon' Corvette shooting brake first look
It was in 2013 that Chevrolet tuner extraordinaire Callaway first previewed the design of a shooting brake based on the C7 Corvette . Since then, the company has been gauging market interest and further developing the design.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BenzConnection.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bowling Green Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wanda Faulkner
|5 min
|Chad
|1
|Bowling Green Massacre
|11 min
|STFU
|30
|Danielle Caudill at Afni
|12 min
|Employee
|3
|Keepitreal
|35 min
|Keepitreal
|15
|I was a soldier in fallujah Iraq when these 2 r...
|36 min
|ThatsRight
|3
|barack hussein
|57 min
|truth hurts
|4
|Kristin Miller good in bed?
|1 hr
|Josh
|16
|Gondolier of BG
|3 hr
|BG
|18
|Pub by Novo lol
|4 hr
|welllll
|54
Find what you want!
Search Bowling Green Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC