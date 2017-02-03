Callaway 'AeroWagon' Corvette shootin...

Callaway 'AeroWagon' Corvette shooting brake first look

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: BenzConnection

It was in 2013 that Chevrolet tuner extraordinaire Callaway first previewed the design of a shooting brake based on the C7 Corvette . Since then, the company has been gauging market interest and further developing the design.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BenzConnection.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bowling Green Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wanda Faulkner 5 min Chad 1
Bowling Green Massacre 11 min STFU 30
Danielle Caudill at Afni 12 min Employee 3
Keepitreal 35 min Keepitreal 15
I was a soldier in fallujah Iraq when these 2 r... 36 min ThatsRight 3
barack hussein 57 min truth hurts 4
Kristin Miller good in bed? 1 hr Josh 16
Gondolier of BG 3 hr BG 18
Pub by Novo lol 4 hr welllll 54
See all Bowling Green Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bowling Green Forum Now

Bowling Green Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bowling Green Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Bowling Green, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,806 • Total comments across all topics: 278,533,316

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC