Cage the Elephant's Photo Diary: Behind the Scenes of Their 2017 Grammys

Cage the Elephant , an American rock band from Bowling Green, Kentucky, may have lost their Grammy nomination for Best Alternative Album to St. Vincent in 2015, but they triumphed this year, besting the likes of Blink-182 , Panic! At the Disco , and Weezer for their 2017 Best Rock Album win. Tell Me I'm Pretty , the band's fourth album, is a retro-rock ode to their twenty-first-century angst produced by The Black Keys ' Dan Auerbach.

