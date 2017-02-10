Cage the Elephant wins best rock album Grammy
Cage the Elephant on Sunday won the Grammy for Best Rock Album with "Tell Me I'm Pretty," a hard-charging work driven by jarring guitars and grim subject matter. It was the first Grammy for the band, which comes from Bowling Green, Kentucky, but has been based largely in Britain where it enjoys a wider following.
