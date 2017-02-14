Cage the Elephant, Ryan Adams to Headline Gasparilla Music Festival
Coming off of a Grammy win for Best Rock Album, Cage The Elephant are sure to rock Curtis Hixon Park for the 6th installment of the annual Gapsarilla Music Festival. The locally grown and guerilla effort music festival has done a tremendous job of bringing in talented artists from any and all genres over the years, and 2017 should be no different.
