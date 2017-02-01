Attorney general: WKU open records de...

Attorney general: WKU open records denials were illegal

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear has found that Western Kentucky University officials acted illegally by turning down open records requests from two student newspaper representatives. The Daily News of Bowling Green reports that Beshear concluded in a Jan. 26 ruling that WKU's decisions to turn down open records requests from Matthew Smith of the Kentucky Kernel and Nicole Ares of the College Heights Herald violated the state's open records statute.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bowling Green Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Maurica Lashay Graham 5 min abc123 3
Dakota ferrill 29 min jackson 8
Ashlie Oliver (Aug '15) 33 min jackson 43
Kristin Miller good in bed? 56 min Bubba 13
Face sit 1 hr That one guy 1
Lindsey Meador. is she cute? 1 hr You know 9
Nasco 1 hr Former Manager 1
Xzavion Beason 3 hr BLM 49
Pub by Novo lol 17 hr fyi 45
See all Bowling Green Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bowling Green Forum Now

Bowling Green Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bowling Green Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
 

Bowling Green, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,010 • Total comments across all topics: 278,491,490

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC