Arrest Made In Old Fort Harrod Vandalism Case

HARRODSBURG, Ky Police in Harrodsburg say that an arrest has been made in a recent vandalism that occurred at Old Fort Harrod State Park. They say that 18-year-old Brandon M. Hellmig of Salvisa, was arrested and charged with criminal mischief, 1st degree, burglary 3rd degree, cruelty to an animal 2nd degree, and two counts of unlawful transaction with a minor, 2nd degree.

