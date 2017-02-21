All Dressed Up gearing up -

Thursday Feb 16 Read more: News Democrat

The annual All Dressed Up event held each year at New Life Baptist Church is gearing up once again to offer high school girls in Logan County a day of pampering and free prom dresses and accessories. The event will be held March 11, 2017.

