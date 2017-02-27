'A Way with Words' radio host to spea...

'A Way with Words' radio host to speak at WKU Mar 9th

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

'A Way with Words' radio host to speak at WKU Mar 9th By Emil Moffatt Martha Barnette, co-host of the public radio show A Way with Words , will be in Bowling Green on Thursday, March 9, for a presentation on the state of language followed by a question-and-answer session. The evening begins at 7:30pmCT and will take place at the Augenstein Alumni Center ballroom, 292 Alumni Ave, Bowling Green, KY.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bowling Green Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Add a word, Drop a word. (Jul '12) 9 min whatimeisit 5,745
Best Dr. in BG? 29 min Debbie44 11
WBKO cheap giving away Dairy Queen lunches 41 min dumb 8
Greenweed 46 min Beth 5
Tips for Uber passengers. 1 hr Stupid southerners 11
The Drexel Family breakdown 1 hr Bad parents 3
trump 1 hr Trumped 1
See all Bowling Green Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bowling Green Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Tornado Watch for Warren County was issued at February 28 at 9:25PM EST

Bowling Green Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bowling Green Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. NASA
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Bowling Green, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,588 • Total comments across all topics: 279,219,449

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC