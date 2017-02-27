'A Way with Words' radio host to speak at WKU Mar 9th
'A Way with Words' radio host to speak at WKU Mar 9th By Emil Moffatt Martha Barnette, co-host of the public radio show A Way with Words , will be in Bowling Green on Thursday, March 9, for a presentation on the state of language followed by a question-and-answer session. The evening begins at 7:30pmCT and will take place at the Augenstein Alumni Center ballroom, 292 Alumni Ave, Bowling Green, KY.
