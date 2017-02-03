A top White House adviser cited a non...

A top White House adviser cited a nonexistent terror attack to justify Trump's immigration ban

One of President Donald Trump's top White House advisers referred to a terror attack that never happened in an MSNBC interview that aired on Thursday night. Kellyanne Conway suggested that the so-called "Bowling Green Massacre" in Bowling Green, Kentucky, was one of the catalysts for Trump's executive order banning nationals from seven Muslim-majority states like Iraq.

