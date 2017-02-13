A Sweet Pair of Unique 1937 Chevy Gasser Drag Cars

Cool And Calculated Classics! Randy Addington's 1937 Chevy Gassers are huge hit with drag racing fans across the country It really is a "double take" for drag racing fans when Indiana's Randy Addington arrives at local dragstrips. With his two-car racing operation, Addington, who is a true drag racing aficionado, is providing adoring fans with a cool glimpse into drag racing history.

