A Sweet Pair of Unique 1937 Chevy Gasser Drag Cars

44 min ago Read more: Super Chevy Magazine

Cool And Calculated Classics! Randy Addington's 1937 Chevy Gassers are huge hit with drag racing fans across the country It really is a "double take" for drag racing fans when Indiana's Randy Addington arrives at local dragstrips. With his two-car racing operation, Addington, who is a true drag racing aficionado, is providing adoring fans with a cool glimpse into drag racing history.

Bowling Green, KY

