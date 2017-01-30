ZR1 and Mid-Engine C8 Corvettes Spied Together in Cold-Weather Tests

Fresh spy photos reveal that engineers for the Chevrolet Corvette are making the best of adverse traction and temperature conditions to complete their tests of the imminent C7 ZR1 and its successor, the mid-engined C8 Zora that we expect will break cover sometime next year. Seeing both generations in the same shot should convince hard-core doubters that Chevrolet is serious about sliding the cabin forward to clear space in the middle of the Corvette for the variety of engines planned for the near future.

