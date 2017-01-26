Western Kentucky announces preferred presidential candidate from KU
Western Kentucky University's Board of Regents has targeted an official from the University of Kansas to become the university's next president.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hutchinson News, Hutchinson Kansas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bowling Green Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Don't Need Syrian Immigrants (Sep '15)
|22 min
|Human
|63
|Message for Trump Supporters
|30 min
|WTF
|79
|Falsifying WKU financial aid assistance applica...
|43 min
|WTF
|4
|Now, Liberal Democracts Need To STFU
|1 hr
|el diablo
|19
|Kelle pruett (Oct '15)
|1 hr
|Renee
|148
|Who's better Joy Denton or Matt Baker for child... (Jul '16)
|1 hr
|Ashleys gimpy R n...
|24
|BEWARE! Door To Door Cleaning SCAM!!! (Aug '13)
|1 hr
|PhillipSierraSolu...
|86
|Ashley Judd Is A Disgrace To Kentucky
|1 hr
|Ashleys gimpy lef...
|48
Find what you want!
Search Bowling Green Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC