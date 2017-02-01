Wall Street Journal Editor Directs Reporters To Get Really Mealy-Mouthed Covering Trump
Ever since Donald Trump issued a hastily dashed off executive order barring immigration and travel from a specific list of Muslim-majority countries, his administration has, with mixed success, striven to spin the order as something other than a ban on Muslims. That it's spin is transparent: The administration simultaneously wants credit for swiftly doing the things they promised to do during the campaign - like, specifically, shutting down Muslim immigration and travel - while avoiding the consequences of that swiftness.
