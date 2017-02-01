Wall Street Journal Editor Directs Re...

Wall Street Journal Editor Directs Reporters To Get Really Mealy-Mouthed Covering Trump

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: Switched

Ever since Donald Trump issued a hastily dashed off executive order barring immigration and travel from a specific list of Muslim-majority countries, his administration has, with mixed success, striven to spin the order as something other than a ban on Muslims. That it's spin is transparent: The administration simultaneously wants credit for swiftly doing the things they promised to do during the campaign - like, specifically, shutting down Muslim immigration and travel - while avoiding the consequences of that swiftness.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bowling Green Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gondolier of BG 3 min justplainbubba 8
single older woman (cougars, milfs, grannies) 6 min young cutter 1
Threesome 16 min Pot meets Kettle 13
Xzavion Beason 21 min Its 53
Dakota ferrill 1 hr true 10
Magna 1st shift 1 hr Lollipop 6
Add a word, Drop a word. (Jul '12) 1 hr alice in chains 5,702
Pub by Novo lol 8 hr Chad 50
See all Bowling Green Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bowling Green Forum Now

Bowling Green Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bowling Green Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Bowling Green, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,589 • Total comments across all topics: 278,506,254

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC