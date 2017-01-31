Tight Vetting for All - Including Interpreters

White House press secretary Sean Spicer made it clear that even foreign interpreters who assisted the United States would not receive special treatment, given the executive order limiting entry to the U.S. Since the president issued his executive order this weekend limiting entry to the United States from seven Middle Eastern countries, several nongovernmental organizations have urged the administration to make exemptions for interpreters who assisted the U.S. military in their respective countries. But the administration is not making any exemptions for anyone at this time, as White House press secretary Sean Spicer told me on Tuesday.

