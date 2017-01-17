The List

The List

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: Colorado Springs Independent

We live in tumultuous times. It's astounding to hear people on the fringes say that racism is over, that the Civil Rights Movement was a straight success, and - since we had a black president - we're past the tension, fear and hatred that drove millions of black activists to protest, fight and campaign for their lives in the '60s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colorado Springs Independent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bowling Green Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kelle pruett (Oct '15) 3 min Melissa Harrison 145
CHILD SUPPORT taken from tax refund (Jan '12) 2 hr Momof3 203
News Amish men file suit over Auburn ordinance - 12:... 2 hr Crappyroads 24
Shawn Webb and magen Bruce 2 hr That girl 3
Stop bringing babies to restaurants 3 hr Dave 22
Kevin Coleman 3 hr Grumpy 24
Why blacks vote Dem 4 hr smarter than you 34
See all Bowling Green Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bowling Green Forum Now

Bowling Green Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bowling Green Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Bowling Green, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,701 • Total comments across all topics: 278,173,827

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC