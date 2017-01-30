Stunning media malpractice on Trump s...

Stunning media malpractice on Trump suspension of entry

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: American Thinker

The latent fingerprints of Democrat icons, especially ex-president Obama, are discoverable all over President Trump's executive order of the 27th titled, "Protecting the nation from foreign terrorist entry into the United States." Do you remember the leftist media outcry that responded to President Obama's ban on processing visas for Iraqi refugees in 2011? I certainly don't.

Start the conversation, or Read more at American Thinker.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bowling Green Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Millers Transmission!!!!!! (Dec '11) 2 min Truth and Justice 24
illegal trash have zero rights !!! 7 min rebel999 8
Xzavion Beason 7 min BG 7
ban the hell outta muslims ... 13 min Truth and Justice 2
Ashley Judd Is A Disgrace To Kentucky 19 min Truth and Justice 66
Manpower drug screen 43 min what 8
News Amish men file suit over Auburn ordinance - 12:... 53 min LOL 45
See all Bowling Green Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bowling Green Forum Now

Bowling Green Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bowling Green Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Bowling Green, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,412 • Total comments across all topics: 278,404,690

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC