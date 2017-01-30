Stunning media malpractice on Trump suspension of entry
The latent fingerprints of Democrat icons, especially ex-president Obama, are discoverable all over President Trump's executive order of the 27th titled, "Protecting the nation from foreign terrorist entry into the United States." Do you remember the leftist media outcry that responded to President Obama's ban on processing visas for Iraqi refugees in 2011? I certainly don't.
Start the conversation, or Read more at American Thinker.
Add your comments below
Bowling Green Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Millers Transmission!!!!!! (Dec '11)
|2 min
|Truth and Justice
|24
|illegal trash have zero rights !!!
|7 min
|rebel999
|8
|Xzavion Beason
|7 min
|BG
|7
|ban the hell outta muslims ...
|13 min
|Truth and Justice
|2
|Ashley Judd Is A Disgrace To Kentucky
|19 min
|Truth and Justice
|66
|Manpower drug screen
|43 min
|what
|8
|Amish men file suit over Auburn ordinance - 12:...
|53 min
|LOL
|45
Find what you want!
Search Bowling Green Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC