Rand Paul: US Entry, Exit System Needs Improvements

Even though President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration had a rocky rollout, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said Tuesday there are problems with the nation's entry and exit procedures, and with the visa system that do need work. "I was told about 400 times over a year and a half that he was going to do this, so I guess I'm not surprised in the rollout," Paul told MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.