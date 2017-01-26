Police: Man admits shooting, killing ...

Police: Man admits shooting, killing friend, believing gun was unloaded

Monday Jan 23

Bowling Green police said officers were called to Greenville Hospital at 8:34 p.m. CT Sunday after Victor A. Rangel Orozco, 22, was shot and killed. Witnesses told police the shooting happened in the parking lot of Puerto Vallarta Mexican Restaurant at 2800 Scottsville Road.

