Picking Up Easy Rear-Wheel Horsepower & Torque With BlackHeart Shorty Headers for Your C7 Vette
The naturally aspirated C6 Z06 responded well to tuning modifications, but would the C7 Z06's supercharger make finding additional tire-shredding power from GM's new supercar a challenge? Fortunately, supercharged engines love to breathe, and the power-hungry folks at Hooker BlackHeart Speed Exhaust found room for improvement in the OEM cast-iron exhaust manifolds. The engineering team at Hooker developed a tubular shorty header that's a direct OEM replacement and features 1 7/8-inch primaries and a unique, 4-into-1 inline merge collector.
