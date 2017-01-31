Michigan State Recruiting: Spartans f...

Michigan State Recruiting: Spartans flip 3-star Purdue WR C.J. Hayes

After missing out on Oliver Martin Monday night and offering guys like Laress Nelson and Jalen Tolbert, Michigan State may have found its guy in three-star wide out C.J. Hayes. The three-star wide out from Bowling Green, Ky., was previously committed to Purdue.

