Hypocrisy of the LEFT: Obama DHS Already Targeted Same 7 Muslim Listed Countries
In the wake of President Donald Trump's legal and constitutional executive orders on immigration, the left has lost their minds. Unhinged protesters lost their minds and so-called senators on the left have called Trump's actions unconstitutional as if non-American citizens have a constitutional right to come to the United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gateway Pundit.
Add your comments below
Bowling Green Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sara Beth gaddis
|5 min
|A friend
|19
|Xzavion Beason
|21 min
|Hazim
|23
|Judy's Castle (Jun '10)
|36 min
|Sam
|36
|Bowling Green's "Top Hat Cabaret" Facebook Page! (Jun '15)
|41 min
|Neighbor
|7
|Kelsey wallace
|48 min
|marky mark
|5
|Curtis maxwell
|53 min
|I am her
|3
|Pub by Novo lol
|59 min
|Why
|34
Find what you want!
Search Bowling Green Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC