There are on the WDRB-TV Louisville story from Friday Jan 27, titled Faculty meet with WKU president candidate for first time. In it, WDRB-TV Louisville reports that:

Jefferson Circuit Judge McKay Chauvin sentenced Samuel Barrett to a total of 2.5 years in prison, and required him to remain on the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry for the rest of his life. Jefferson Circuit Judge McKay Chauvin sentenced Samuel Barrett to a total of 2.5 years in prison, and required him to remain on the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry for the rest of his life.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.