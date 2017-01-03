Bowling Green Kwanzaa event celebrates family, faith
In this Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, Dr. Nubian Sun, of Bowling Green, performs a dance for the principle of Kuumba or creativity during the 16th annual Community Kwanzaa celebration at First Christian Church, in Bowling Green, Ky. In this Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016 photo, The Best of African Club perform a dance Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, during the 16th annual Community Kwanzaa celebration at First Christian Church, in Bowling Green, Ky.
