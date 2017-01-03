Bowling Green, Kentucky, boasts adven...

Bowling Green, Kentucky, boasts adventures above and below ground

Tuesday Jan 3 Read more: New York Daily News

Bowling Green, Ky., is arguably the only vacation destination in the country where there's as much to see and experience below ground as above. Both Louisville to the north and Lexington to the east may have their thoroughbred racing and breeding traditions, but Bowling Green, the third largest city in Kentucky, is hardly an also-ran as a tourist draw.

