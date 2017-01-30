Barack Obama Dings President Trump's ...

Barack Obama Dings President Trump's Travel Ban In First Statement Since Leaving Office

Less than two weeks into Donald Trump 's administration, former President Barack Obama issued a statement effectively calling Trump's travel executive order a religious ban and throwing his support behind protests. "President Obama is heartened by the level of engagement taking place in communities around the country," Obama spokesman Kevin Lewis said in a statement.

