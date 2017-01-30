Barack Obama Dings President Trump's Travel Ban In First Statement Since Leaving Office
Less than two weeks into Donald Trump 's administration, former President Barack Obama issued a statement effectively calling Trump's travel executive order a religious ban and throwing his support behind protests. "President Obama is heartened by the level of engagement taking place in communities around the country," Obama spokesman Kevin Lewis said in a statement.
Bowling Green Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Manny and Lara
|40 min
|Crazy
|2
|Add a word, Drop a word. (Jul '12)
|1 hr
|games
|5,696
|Ashley Anderson
|1 hr
|rawr
|1
|Ashley Judd Is A Disgrace To Kentucky
|1 hr
|Derek
|69
|Xzavion Beason
|2 hr
|Hazim
|10
|Christy
|3 hr
|Christy
|4
|Kelsey wallace
|3 hr
|Me too
|2
