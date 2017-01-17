Alcohol sales measures go 2-for-3 in ...

Alcohol sales measures go 2-for-3 in Kentucky communities

Two western Kentucky communities have voted in favor of allowing alcohol sales, while residents in an eastern Kentucky county struck down a similar measure. The Daily News of Bowling Green says Auburn residents voted 108-34 on Tuesday in favor of allowing alcoholic beverage sales.

