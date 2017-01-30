57 Times More Coverage of Trump's Temporary Ban Than Obama Ending Cuban Refugee Program

On January 30, the first weekday morning after President Donald Trump's controversial executive order which temporarily banned immigration from several Middle East countries, the networks devoted 64 minutes, 8 seconds of coverage to this topic. However, on January 12, then-President Obama ordered the ending of America's longstanding "wet foot, dry foot" policy, which had allowed Cuban refugees entrance to the United States.

