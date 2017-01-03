4 plead not guilty after 2 bodies fou...

4 plead not guilty after 2 bodies found in burned car

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

Four people have pleaded not guilty in connection with the deaths of two people whose bodies were found in a burned vehicle in south-central Kentucky two months ago. News outlets report that 33-year-old Charles Lindsey of Butler County pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Butler County Circuit Court to two counts of murder and other charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bowling Green Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jess Perkin or Taylor 17 min Nobody 30
Jessie at sun 48 min Yep 18
I miss you 1 hr Do it 6
Laura Rogers 1 hr Lucille 12
Sorry baby 1 hr You too 47
Girls, Ladies.... Do you like being spanked? (Aug '12) 1 hr Well 39
Jackson Hewitt Tax Service 1 hr Deb 1
See all Bowling Green Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bowling Green Forum Now

Bowling Green Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bowling Green Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Health Care
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Afghanistan
 

Bowling Green, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,879 • Total comments across all topics: 277,657,542

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC