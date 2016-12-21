WKU confers doctorate to Burkesville, KY, residetn Information from Western Kentucky University Western Kentucky University conferred ten Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership degrees at commencement exercises in Bowling Green, KY, Saturday, December 10, 2016. April Craft of Burkesville, KY, whose dissertation is entitled "Examining Teacher Practices Related to Student-to-Student Discourse in the Middle School Classroom," was one of the ten receiving the prestigious degree.

