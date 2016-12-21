Performance Feeds to relocate primary facility to Bowling Green

Kentucky Press News Service FRANKFORT - Gov. Matt Bevin Wednesday announced Performance Feeds LLC, a manufacturer of nutritional feed products for cattle, will relocate its primary production facility from Tennessee to Bowling Green with a nearly $2.3 million investment expected to create 30 full-time jobs. "We are grateful for Performance Feeds' decision to relocate its primary production facility from Tennessee to Bowling Green," Bevin said in a statement.

