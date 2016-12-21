November 2016 Activity and Safety Checkpoint Locations
Kentucky State Police Post 3 Commander Captain John Clark is reporting the following activity by the Troopers and Detectives for the month of November 2016. Citations: 1376 Speed: 481 Seatbelt: 116 DUI Arrest: 20 Complaints: 1093 Collisions Investigated: 80 Criminal Cases Opened: 51 Criminal Arrest: 137 The Kentucky State Police Post 3 Radio Room is reporting the following activity for the month of November 2016.
