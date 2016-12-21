November 2016 Activity and Safety Che...

November 2016 Activity and Safety Checkpoint Locations

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 2 Read more: Bbech tree news

Kentucky State Police Post 3 Commander Captain John Clark is reporting the following activity by the Troopers and Detectives for the month of November 2016. Citations: 1376 Speed: 481 Seatbelt: 116 DUI Arrest: 20 Complaints: 1093 Collisions Investigated: 80 Criminal Cases Opened: 51 Criminal Arrest: 137 The Kentucky State Police Post 3 Radio Room is reporting the following activity for the month of November 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bbech tree news.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bowling Green Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
commissioner slim nash DUI 1 hr 5-0 8
merry christmas !!! 1 hr Lone Ranger 20
Baby Jesus needs to be banned from public display 2 hr sssa 4
Church Of Christ is a cult (Mar '13) 2 hr Mark 43
Guess Who? 2 hr sssa 1
Manger removal in park 2 hr happy holidays su... 51
Homewreckers at sun products (Oct '15) 3 hr Donger 17
See all Bowling Green Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bowling Green Forum Now

Bowling Green Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bowling Green Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Bowling Green, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,172 • Total comments across all topics: 277,315,712

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC