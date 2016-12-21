MPD makes drug arrest.

MPD makes drug arrest.

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: Bbech tree news

On Dec. 13 shortly after midnight, Morgantown Police Officer James Embry made a traffic stop on a 1998 Dodge Dakota that was operated by James Bogle of Bowling Green. During the stop, it was determined through training and experience that Bogle was under the influence of drugs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bbech tree news.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bowling Green Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
commissioner slim nash DUI 1 hr 5-0 8
merry christmas !!! 1 hr Lone Ranger 20
Baby Jesus needs to be banned from public display 2 hr sssa 4
Church Of Christ is a cult (Mar '13) 2 hr Mark 43
Guess Who? 2 hr sssa 1
Manger removal in park 2 hr happy holidays su... 51
Homewreckers at sun products (Oct '15) 3 hr Donger 17
See all Bowling Green Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bowling Green Forum Now

Bowling Green Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bowling Green Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Bowling Green, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,172 • Total comments across all topics: 277,315,714

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC