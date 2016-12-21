MPD makes drug arrest.
On Dec. 13 shortly after midnight, Morgantown Police Officer James Embry made a traffic stop on a 1998 Dodge Dakota that was operated by James Bogle of Bowling Green. During the stop, it was determined through training and experience that Bogle was under the influence of drugs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bbech tree news.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bowling Green Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|commissioner slim nash DUI
|1 hr
|5-0
|8
|merry christmas !!!
|1 hr
|Lone Ranger
|20
|Baby Jesus needs to be banned from public display
|2 hr
|sssa
|4
|Church Of Christ is a cult (Mar '13)
|2 hr
|Mark
|43
|Guess Who?
|2 hr
|sssa
|1
|Manger removal in park
|2 hr
|happy holidays su...
|51
|Homewreckers at sun products (Oct '15)
|3 hr
|Donger
|17
Find what you want!
Search Bowling Green Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC