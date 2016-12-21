Lewisburg sees economic growth -
A lot of growth is happening in the City of Lewisburg recently, as citizens and those who travel through the small town will now have more options to purchase food, gas, automobiles, and groceries. The biggest news comes from the announcement that Lewisburg will be getting a Crossroads IGA, similar to the one in Rockfield on the way to Bowling Green.
