KSP looking for wanted subject that fled traffic stop

On Dec. 1, 2016, at approximitly 5:30 p.m. Kentucky State Police Post 3 Trooper Joe Gregory conducted a traffic stop on a Gold 2009 Chevrolet Impala on KY 79 just outside the limits of Russellville. It was discovered during the traffic stop that the operator was entered wanted for an active Probation Violation warrant.
#1 Saturday Dec 3
A name might help... duh
United States
#2 Saturday Dec 3
Read the article.
#3 Saturday Dec 3
I did ... after I said that ... lol... spoke before I thought
