Indictments Issued in Butler County Double Murder

Monday Dec 19 Read more: Bbech tree news

The Butler County Grand Jury issued Indictments for four subjects in connection to the double murder that occurred on November 9, 2016 on Region-Reedyville Road in rural Butler County where two bodies were discovered in a burnt vehicle.

