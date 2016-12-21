Indictments Issued in Butler County Double Murder
The Butler County Grand Jury issued Indictments for four subjects in connection to the double murder that occurred on November 9, 2016 on Region-Reedyville Road in rural Butler County where two bodies were discovered in a burnt vehicle.
