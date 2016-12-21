Higher Ground to perform at Opry
A two-time Kentucky State Champion bluegrass band, Higher Ground, is returning to perform at the Grayson County Bluegrass Opry on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 6:00 p.m. at the Old Judicial Building at 125 East White Oak St. in Leitchfield. Admission to the show is free.
