First Tee honored for impacting lives -

Sunday Dec 18 Read more: Harlan Daily Enterprise

Photo submitted Tom Dekle, left, president of the Kentucky School Public Relations Association, presents the Richard Thornton Award to Austin Gambrel, center, and Jacob Cornett, who accept it for The First Tee of Pine Mountain. Gambrel and Cornett are alums of the Pine Mountain program, which was selected for the award by the Kentucky School Public Relations Association to recognize the significant impact The First Tee is having on the lives of students across the region, including Claiborne, Bell, Harlan, Knox and Whitley counties.

